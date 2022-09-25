Platform: Hoichoi

Tirandaz Shabor is the fourth film in the Shabor franchise after Ebar Shabor (2015), Egoler Chokh (2016), and Asche Abar Shabor (2018). The film’s story follows a similar structure to the previous Shabor films, but the treatment, in this case, differentiates it from the rest of the films in the franchise. A taxi driver, Sumit (Nigel Akkara) drives into Bhowanipore police station with the dead body of a passenger in his back seat. The man in question is a businessman, Sitanath (Arindam Sil) who has a history of conflicts with a plethora of individuals that include the women in his life, his business partners, his subordinates in offices, and also people whom he has been utilizing for various purposes. Shabor is called in to investigate the death. As he dwells deeper into the case, he realizes there is much more at play than a simple murder and starts peeling layer after layer from the narrative.

Saswata is brilliant as Shabor and so is the ensemble cast: –

As has always been the case, Saswata Chatterjee as detective Shabor Dasgupta is in brilliant form. His trademark style, mannerisms, dadagiri, and situational comedy are once again firmly in place and he uses these elements to make the character interesting, entertaining, and believable. I noticed something with the character and the film this time that might not go down too well with some of the audiences who loved the over-the-top nature of the character of Shabor. With every subsequent film, Shabor Dasgupta is getting more and more grounded, realistic, and less over the-top. For someone like me, this is a welcome change but in doing that, the director, Arindam Sil, loses some opportunities to extract comedy, over-the-top drama, and thrills. However, this approach toward the character does make the film a lot more believable and rooted in realism making its story a lot more affecting.

Subhrajit Dutta as Shabor’s deputy Nanda is getting better with every film. His struggle with English and his own inferiority complex continues and results in some of the funniest sequences of the film. He does some interesting things in the film that surprises even the character of Shabor leading to more humor. I loved Arindam Sil as Sitanath. This is easily one of the most disgusting villains that you will see in a long time and just to think of Arindam Sil turning over a leaf of this nature was nothing short of shocking as he appears to be an honorable, articulate and talented man in real life. He gets the lecherous mannerisms and expressions of the character so right that after a while it gets scary to think about the kind of impact the character might have had on his psyche and why would he choose to do that particular character when he could have selected any in a film directed by him.

Devlina Kumar as Pritha is haunting. You will believe that she is a troubled soul. You will believe that she is the kind of person who could be tossed around, abused, harassed, and reduced to a slave by a willful man. She has the right vibes for a girl who has been dealing with depression. She is also great at depicting the confusion and uncertainty that makes her character what it is. The final dialogue she has with the character of Shabor was one of the film’s high points. It was emotionally disarming and wonderfully envisioned to convey the quantum of tragedy that her character was subjected to for no fault of hers.

The screenplay and the execution: –

The screenplay and the execution of the film are spot-on. The story is not as strong as that of other Shabor films and if one looks closely, one can easily find out who the killer is or at least make a calculated guess. The screenplay and the performances keep the proceedings breezy and hook the audience in the journey that Shabor and Nanda take to uncover the murderer. Most Shabor stories are deeply rooted in societal issues and specific challenges faced by individuals. This trait of the stories invariably strikes a chord with the audiences. Viewers have a habit of trying to find answers to their own questions through others’ predicaments and that is what most Shabor films capitalize on. Tirandaz Shabor is no different.

Proficient and impactful climax: –

One of the biggest questions for me while watching and reviewing a thriller is whether or not the film was able to blow my mind in its climax. The climax serves as the coming together of all the different individual elements that might or might not have worked for me. Being blown away by the climax proves that these elements successfully came together and gelled organically to deliver a knockout punch. Did the climax of Tirandaz Shabor blow my mind? Yes and no. While I was able to guess what had happened, the final reveal did add to my expectations and was emotionally impactful. By being that, it ensured that I was impressed by the end result even though it wasn’t able to catch me by surprise completely. It must also be noted that this is not the kind of film that would deliver a boisterous and larger-than-life climax. This film is rooted in realism and so is its climax.

Final Words: –

I had a good time with this film and would not mind watching it all over again. That, however, would not be for the story but for the characters and the performances that they turn in. Arindam Sil, Devlina Kumar, and the two leading men stand out. The story is engrossing enough and the investigation keeps you hooked and interested. The climax is satisfactory. Having said all that, this is easily the most realistic, grounded, and toned-down Shabor film and is eerily similar to one of Byomkesh Bakshi’s stories. If that is not a problem for you then you will have a good time with this film.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

