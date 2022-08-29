Guwahati: A recent post from industrialist Anand Mahindra shows that the power of social media is unparalleled. The chairman of Mahindra Groups shared an update on Prem, the Manipuri youth who went viral on social media last year for building an ‘Iron Man’ suit from scrap.

21-year-old Ningombam Prem took over social media with his super cool homemade robots made out of cardboard and electronic waste.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mr Mahindra, shared a post from last year on Sunday and tweeted, “Many of you may remember Prem’s story. We were delighted when he accepted our offer of joining Mahindra University where he is now an engineering student. And this past summer he interned at Mahindra’s Auto Design Studio under the tutelage of Pratap Bose.”

See more Many of you may remember Prem’s story. We were delighted when he accepted our offer of joining @MahindraUni where he is now an engineering student. And this past summer he interned at Mahindra’s Auto Design Studio under the tutelage of @BosePratap (1/2) https://t.co/x1KAfsGxAY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2022

The original tweet which is from September 2021 said: “Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & K.C. Mahindra Education Trust to support him…”

See more Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him. (🙏🏽 @jaavedjaaferi for forwarding the video) pic.twitter.com/sKs8V3H8xQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2021

Sharing the success story of the Manipuri youth, Ningombam Prem, Mahindra tweeted, “I was very pleased when Pratap told me that Prem’s had a very successful summer internship—working specifically on advanced car door opening mechanisms. Most important Pratap praised Prem’s inclination to ‘learn by making things.’ We need more of that mode of education!”

See more I was very pleased when Pratap told me that Prem’s had a very successful summer internship—working specifically on advanced car door opening mechanisms. Most important Pratap praised Prem’s inclination to ‘learn by making things.’ We need more of that mode of education! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/8xr20ciorQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2022

Mahindra reached out to Prem last year and had also shared a tweet regarding their interaction. “Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal?” Mahindra wrote, adding: “We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at Mahindra University in Hyderabad.”

See more Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at @MahindraUni in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of him.. https://t.co/7Z6yBi39yi pic.twitter.com/Hw7f0c5lGW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 16, 2021

Also Read | Racism row: IKEA staff only frisks Manipur woman in Hyderabad store

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









