Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are 'saving rapists': Rahul on Bilkis Bano case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded justice for Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano and alleged that those giving hollow slogans like ‘Beti Bachao’ are “saving rapists”.

The 11 convicts were released on August 15 under the Gujarat government’s remission policy after serving 15 years in jail.

“Those giving hollow slogans like ‘Beti Bachao’ are saving rapists,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

See more ‘बेटी बचाओ' जैसे खोखले नारे देने वाले, बलात्कारियों को बचा रहे हैं।



आज सवाल देश की महिलाओं के सम्मान और हक़ का है।



बिलकिस बानो को न्याय दो। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2022

“Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano,” the former Congress chief said.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped in Gujarat’s Randhikpur village and seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed on March 3, 2002, in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. She was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time.

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

