World Chocolate Day: 10 Fun facts you didn't know!

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! World Chocolate Day is celebrated today i.e. on July 7 every year.

This day is celebrated by chocolate lovers all over the world, who without guilt indulge in the sweet treats.

Chocolate is not only a treat that tastes good but it will uplift one’s mood too. Bless the one who came up with this yummy food day!

The tree that chocolate is produced from is called Theobroma cacao which means “food of the gods.”

However, the day is celebrated on 7 July because on this date in 1550, chocolate was first brought to Europe. The first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009.

Festive or not, any time can be a time when we let our sweet tooth run wild by indulging in all those mouth-watering gooey, solid, sugary, bittersweet chocolates.

In celebration of this delicious holiday, let’s hog on some chocolate knowledge.

Chocolate is actually a vegetable. Really?

Milk and dark chocolate come from the cacao bean, which grows on the cacao tree (Theobroma cacao), an evergreen from the family Malvaceae (other members of the family include okra and cotton). Thus this makes the sweet treat a vegetable.

White chocolate is not chocolate

White chocolate does not contain cocoa particles or chocolate liquor. It is made with a blend of sugar, cocoa butter, milk products, vanilla, and a fatty substance. So technically, white chocolate is not really chocolate at all.

Hot chocolate was the first chocolate treat

Cacao was brewed in both Mexican and Aztec cultures, however, it was nothing like today’s hot chocolate. It was typically a bitter concoction that was often used for ceremonial occasions like marriages. Sweet Milk Cocoa Winter Dairy Drink Hot Chocolate. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.

Cacao beans were once used as currency

The Aztecs loved and valued the cacao bean so highly that they used it as currency during the time of civilization.

Cacao trees are almost immortal

Cacao trees live up to 200 years. However, the tropical beauties produce the viable cacao beans for just 25 years of their lifespan.

There is a fourth type of chocolate too

We all know the various types of chocolate: milk, dark, and white. But apart from these varieties, there is a rare fourth type known as blonde chocolate too. It is made by caramelising white chocolate.

Chocolates too contain caffeine

Darker chocolates can have as much caffeine as a can of Coca-Cola. The darker the chocolate, the higher the caffeine content.

Growing a Cacao tree is no joke

It takes about 400 beans to make a pound of chocolate. It also takes about a year for one cacao tree to produce enough pods to make about 10 small-sized chocolate bars.

More chocolate means less sorrow

Chocolate produces an effect of a mild anti-depressant by increasing serotonin and endorphin levels in the brain.

Chocolates are not for pets

Chocolate contains a toxic component called theobromine may be dangerous for your pet. While humans can easily metabolise this component, it takes time to process for the pets. Chocolate poisoning is a problem that can be caused due to its intake.

