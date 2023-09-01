Specially-abled people to be exempt from motor vehicle tax in Bengal

Kolkata: Divyangjan ownership type motor vehicles will be exempted from payment of motor vehicle tax in West Bengal, a state transport department notification said.
All motor vehicles registering authorities in the state have been directed to act accordingly, the notification dated August 29 said.
The notification issued by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan said motor vehicles registered under the ownership type Divyangjan are exempted from payment of the tax under the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Act till the date a Divyang person is its registered owner.
It also said that applications are being received from persons with benchmark disabilities for recording the ownership type as ‘Divyangjan’ in registration certificates of motor vehicles owned by them to avail various exemptions granted by the government.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The notification said the central ministry of heavy industries has facilitated motor vehicles of persons with minimum 40 per cent orthopaedic physical disability to be considered as Divyangjan as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018.
It said the union ministry of road transport and highways in its advisory dated February 3, 2023 had advised state governments to extend various benefits to vehicles owned by persons with benchmark disabilities.
Also Read | Use technology to make education accessible to children with disabilities: Prez Murmu
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why India needs better flood preparedness
- Specially-abled people to be exempt from motor vehicle tax in Bengal
- Tripura’s second border mart to open before Durga Puja
- Tezpur University develops Android App for writing Bodo
- Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders in Arunachal
- Assam CM flags off seven mobile forensic vans