5,874 new Covid cases recorded in India

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new coronavirus cases, while the active case count dropped to 49,015 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 5,31,533 with 25 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.25 per cent.
The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,45,389)
The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to 4,43,64,841 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Also read | Assam’s connect in upcoming movie Music School
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Violence-hit Churachandpur returning to normalcy
- 5,874 new Covid cases recorded in India
- Arunachal: 4G connectivity boosting digital economy at Indo-China border
- Discovering the true origins of a pint of lager
- Controversy over ‘religious symbols’ at laser show in Assam’s Rang Ghar
- Taiwan is reinventing how diplomacy works