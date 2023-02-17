New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.
The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.
The theme of the summit is “Resilience. Influence. Dominance”. The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.
More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit.
Also read | Meghalaya 2023: Will make state corruption-free, says Amit Shah
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India, Japan to kickstart 2-week wargame today
- Assam: Alleged ex-student of NIT Silchar held for drug peddling in Hailakandi
- PM Modi to address global business summit
- Nagaland: 4 mobile counselling, testing centres for HIV flagged off
- Assam: Cong MLA Nurul Huda tries to stall ‘illegal’ drive
- CAG tells Mizoram to probe ‘avoidable’ health dept expenses