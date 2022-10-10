Gandhinagar: Konjengbam Luxmi Devi of Manipur and Rongila Daimary of Assam ensured a 1-2 finish for Northeast in women’s wushu Nanquan and Nandao category at the 36th National Games on Sunday.

Among the men, Assam’s Sanjib Kumar Singh doubled the joy for the region by bagging a bronze medal in the category.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meawnhile, Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain joined Pwilao Basumatary and world championship medalist Shiva Thapa to confirm three medals for Assam even as Manju Basumatary suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to wrap her campaign.

Among the other Northeast boxers to shine on the day were Manipur’s Pravish Konthoujam (60kg), Tripura’s Karan Rupini (51kg), Mizoram’s Lallawmawma (57kg) and Manipur’s Myson Moirangthem (60kg).

Elsewhere, Gujarat’s Pragnya Mohan made light of the surround sound of expectations to claim the women’s individual Triathlon gold with a powerful show at the IIT Gandhinagar. She dominated the field with ease, notching up the third-fastest time in Swimming and the fastest times in both the Cycling and Running legs to leave Maharashtra’s Mansi Mohite gasping well over 5 minutes behind her. Tamil Nadu’s S Aarthi took home the bronze.

Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol bagged the Men’s Triathlon gold to continue Services’ medal hunt. With titles coming in Wushu and Canoeing and Kayaking, they finished the day with a tally of 51 gold, 33 silver, and 29 bronze for a total of 113 medals. Haryana (31 gold) and Maharashtra (29) continued their fight for the second place on the medals tally.

Puducherry became the 28th team to win at least one gold in the 36th National Games when V Sasikala and A Kanimozhi beat the home side’s Manisha Zala and Nippa Barad in the Women’s Beach Volleyball final in Surat. As many as 32 teams have now won at least a medal each in the games so far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Services were helped as their athletes claimed the four gold medals on offer in the Canoe and Kayak sprints on the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. Madhya Pradesh jumped to the 10th spot in the rankings, riding on their sweep of Slalom events. Kayaks Hitesh Kewat and Shikha Chouhan, and Canoeists Vishwajit Singh Kushwaha and Jahanvi Srivastava did the star turn for them.

Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh signed his fourth sub-par card to walk away with the Men’s Individual Golf gold with a superb score of 21-under for the four rounds at Kensville Golf and Country Club near here. His performance was enough for Chandigarh to claim the Men’s Team gold as well, though his team-mate Anant Singh finished with a 16-over.

Similarly, Karnataka’s Avani Prasanth starred in the women’s competition, winning the individual gold with an even-par 288 while also playing a major role in the team victory ahead of Haryana. Amanpreet Kaur (Punjab) had a forgettable round with five bogeys on the first 9 holes to finish the day with an 8-over to lose her grip over the gold medal and take silver.

Also read | Boxers Lovlina, Shiva, Pwilao confirm medals at National Games

Trending Stories









