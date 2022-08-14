Independence Day 2022: Wishes and messages

August 15 is a proud day for every Indian as it marks India’s Independence Day. This day is an ode to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to break free from the clutches of the British Raj. This year, India will be celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence.

Independence Day is a special day to wish your relatives and friends with some heartwarming messages, wishes and greetings. Here are some Independence day messages, wishes, status, and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones and show them that you are proud to be an Indian.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Happy Independence Day: Wishes, messages and greetings

Today we cherish the ones who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we were blessed to have it. Let’s appreciate everything we have and celebrate the great miracle of freedom. Happy Independence Day 2022.

Freedom is for everyone. It doesn’t see colours or shapes. We’ve had enough of hate and violence, and now we need to build our new future, full of love and understanding. Let’s raise our glasses to Independence Day 2022!

We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices; we should never take it for granted.

A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence! Jai Hind!

Remembering our past is extremely important. But we also have to think about building our future. Let’s do everything to keep our freedom and carry it through the years. Happy Independence Day 2022!

Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day 2022!

We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day 2022!

Freedom in mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the Nation on Independence Day!

Today is the day we pay respect to our beautiful nation. We’ve done so much to build our very own culture and heritage, so let’s celebrate it today. May this Independence Day be special for you and your loved ones.

Our freedom fighters went through countless sufferings to give us our freedom. August 15 is a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day 2022!

No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. Happy Independence day!!

Freedom should not be something you have to deserve. It’s something you just naturally have. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom!

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

Let us take pride in celebrating Independence Day as we are a country of brave men who gave their lives for the freedom of our nation and brought glory to us with their sacrifices.

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day 2022.

If a man takes away someone’s freedom, he no longer has his freedom as well. We need to unite and fight against people who think they have the right to own other people’s lives. Happy Independence Day! Let’s all celebrate the great Freedom!

If I am given an opportunity to be born into this world again, I will again choose this great nation! Happy Independence Day! Jai Hindi!

Together we can win the world, together we can conquer our fear and together we can be a happy place. Happy Independence Day!

Well someone said, god just made the nation we made castes, creeds, race, religion, wars, hatred and love. Hope this Independence is as democratic as we talk.

Let us honour every patriot, because without them, freedom would not have existed. What they did, we can never repay. Happy Independence Day!

It’s been more than two centuries since our grandparents won our first and most crucial battle, but we still can feel the taste of freedom and independence. It is something we will cherish until the end. Happy Independence Day 2022!

Happy Independence Day, 2022!!!

Also Read | Vande Mataram chant by school students gave me goosebumps: Assam CM

Trending Stories









