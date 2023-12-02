Nagaland: State Archives exhibits historical documents at Hornbill Festival

Kohima: The 24th State Archival Exhibition and Sale of Departmental Publications has opened its doors at the WW-II Museum Complex within the Naga Heritage Village of Kisama, coinciding with the vibrant Hornbill Festival.

This exhibition aims to shine a spotlight on the crucial role of the State Archives in preserving Nagaland’s rich documentary heritage and inspire public interest in history.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In conjunction with the 10-day Hornbill Festival, the Department of Art and Culture organised the State Archival Exhibition, a captivating display aimed not only at showcasing Nagaland’s captivating past but also at emphasising the crucial role of archives in shaping the state’s future.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the advisor of Art & Culture, Treasuries & Accounts, government of Nagaland, Konngam Konyak.

Step inside the State Archival Exhibition at the bustling Hornbill Festival and one will discover a treasure trove of Public and Private Records, captivating newspaper clippings, and evocative photographs, each offering a unique glimpse into the state’s rich and vibrant past.

Some of the unique documents in the private collection section of the archives include Letter regarding British Expedition to Naga Hills; Manuscript notes on Chang Naga and Konyak Naga migration Chart; Letter enclosed with article tittle Zapu Phizo voice of the Nagas by Pieter Steyn; Christianity History & Culture in Nagaland; British policy towards the Naga tribes & the First Naga Guerrilla War; the Beginning of British Rule; the Naga Tribal Tradition; the Burmese-War and the Hills Arcas; microfilm Notes on Nagas for national archives of India; and an article reprinted from ‘The Times’ “Naga Massacre Possible”.

On display are some important event records on the Naga National Movement from 1969-70; extracts from Captain Jenkin’s private journals; AJ Moffatt Mill’s report on the province of Assam Calcutta: Thomas Jones ‘Calcutta Gazette office; The Naga Problem; The significance of Head-Hunting in Asia by JH Hutton.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the department, scholars and historians have long realised the importance of Archives, however, the general public is often unaware of the nature and role of Archives. Therefore, to create awareness of Archival treasures, the State Archives exhibition was set up annually during the mega festival.

The main objective of Nagaland State Archives is collection and preservation of the State’s historical records.

Since its inception, the State Archives have collected and preserved a treasure trove of over 20,000 historical records, ranging from official documents and rare books to microfilms, maps, photographs, private papers, and newspaper clippings.

It was informed that the State Archives is on the process of digitising rare books and documents. A manual technique of preserving the documents is also done on daily basis. Most records are processed and remain available in the Archives Cell for the users.

Also Read | Rs 180 cr special devp package for Eastern Nagaland under implementation: CM Rio

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









