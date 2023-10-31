Nagaland: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated across state

Kohima: Paying tribute to the first deputy prime minister of India and Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or national Unity Day was observed across Nagaland.

The Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan along with the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan Kohima observed the occasion at the Kohima Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the short program, flower tributes were paid, and the Governor expressed that whatever India is today as a nation is because of the unparalleled contributions of pioneers like Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The Governor said that Patel would have been a happy man if he was alive to see his vision and actions transforming India to a formidable nation.

Jochule, Section Officer shared that the day seeks to promote and reinforce the inherent strength and resilience of the nation to withstand potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of the country.

Secretary to Governor Rajesh Soundararajan, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge during the program.

In Tuensang, the day was observed at the iconic Clock Tower. The district organised a spirited “Run for Unity,” which brought together participants from various segments of the community, including the District Administration, DEF Tuensang, and students from Government Thangjam Higher Secondary School, Tuensang.

The event served as a powerful tribute to the ideals of unity and diversity that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas embodies, highlighting the nation’s strength in coming together as one. It was a symbol of solidarity and harmony that resonated with the spirit of the occasion.

In Longleng, SP Longleng, Yanger Jamir, administered the unity pledge and flagged off the run. The Unity Run commenced from Hukphang Junction and concluded at Lempong Junction, symbolising the spirit of togetherness and unity.

In Mokokchung, a total of 60 NCC cadets from various schools and colleges, all affiliated with the 25 Naga Bn NCC, Mokokchung, participated in the run. The event also placed a strong focus on the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative, a motto emphasised by the Prime Minister of India.

At Noklak, Deputy Commissioner, Arikumba, underscored the significance of October 31 as National Unity Day. He led the administration of the National Unity pledge, emphasizing the principles of unity and integration. Following the pledge, he flagged off the ‘Run for Unity,’ symbolizing the spirit of togetherness and harmony.

