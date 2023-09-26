Nagaland: How football keeps alive memories of 2 youths killed by police

In the 2006 movie Namesake, there is a poignant moment when Kal Penn, playing the role of Gogol Ganguli, asks Irrfan Khan, playing the role of Ashoke Ganguli (his father) about why he named him after a “paranoid, suicidal, friendless, depressed” Russian author Nikolai Gogol. Apart from pointing out that Gogol, the author, was also a genius, Ashoke narrates how he nearly died in a train crash and how he had been reading Gogol that fateful night. After being told the origin of his name, Gogol Ganguli asks: “Baba, is that what you think of when you think of me? Do I remind you of that night?” To which Ashoke Ganguli responds: “Not at all. You remind me of everything that followed. Every day since then has been a gift… Gogol.”
Now, Namesake may have no connection to a football tournament in Nagaland, but the line “remind me of everything that followed” will resonate with......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: IIT Guwahati unveils solution to combat biomass burning, marine oil spills
- Mizoram CM lays foundation stone for JICA funded cancer research centre
- Gauhati HC irked at Assam govt’s delay in notifying Juvenile Justice Rules
- Manipur govt confirms missing Meitei students murdered, CBI to investigate
- Arunachal: Khonsa locals protest against alleged killing of villager
- Mass rejig in Tripura state bodies, new faces assume crucial posts