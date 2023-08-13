Nagaland legislator slams poor telecom services; urges action

Kohima: Nagaland Legislator Kudecho Khamo recently expressed his frustration with the poor internet connectivity and service in Nagaland, especially in Phek district. He called the state one of the worst telecom service providers in the country and demanded that the service provider companies either improve its services or be removed.

The advisor to CAWD and Taxes accused telecom service provider companies of taking crores of rupees from people without providing any service, which he said is a crime. He made these remarks during the monthly Phek District Planning & Development Board meeting at DPDB Conference Hall, Phek.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“When the nation is talking about digital India, the state is very far behind” he said. Due to the poor telecom services in the state, the advisor said it has been causing untold inconveniences and hardships to the public, citing that a 10-minute work has to be done in hours.

“This is the biggest challenge we are facing in Nagaland,” said Khamo.

The legislator said that a good network system with better facilities would save time and energy in the state. He urged the officers in charge to expedite the work and address the issues to provide quality service. He added that the district administration and the legislators would give their full support to ensure that the best network service is provided in the district.

During the meeting, detailed PowerPoint presentations were made by the Department of Urban Development Phek, Police Administration Phek, and the Telecom department (Jio, BSNL, Airtel) deliberated on the activities of the department.

Cekhwulhu Nakro, subdivision engineer (Grp) BSNL Phek in his presentation pointed out that irregularity of commercial power supply in the district that has affected the servicing community. He said that the telecom services are facing problems due to lack of departmental store, shortage of technical staff which resulted in delaying the service restoration.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The meeting was also attended by advisor for New & Renewable energy, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, and MLA Dr. Niesatuo Mero.

Also Read | Nagaland: Mothers protest violence against women in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









