Kohima: Nagaland, with its mountainous terrain and cultural diversity, has 17 recognised tribes and an equal number of dialects. 71.14% of Nagaland’s population resides in the rural areas and depends on agriculture and allied activities.

Despite a relatively high literacy rate of 79.55% (Census 2011), many young people in Nagaland continue to face barriers in accessing quality education. Children here mostly have access to government schools, which are found to be only 1-5% RTE (Right to Education) compliant.

The State of Education Report– India (SOER) by UNESCO (2021) highlighted various challenges faced by Nagaland’s public education system, including inadequate infrastructure, teacher-focused pedagogy, limited access to resources and technology and a shortage of qualified teachers. These issues hinder the delivery of quality education in government schools and limit students’ potential for success.

The Nagaland RTE rules 2010 aimed to address these issues to promote inclusive education by involving communities and enhancing the learning environment. However, the trend to increasingly enrol children in private schools is also seen in the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) High School Leaving Certificate data.

Prevalence of teacher-centered pedagogies in both private and government schools that neglect interactive and inquiry-based learning approaches also impacts the learning experience for students. Additionally, children from vulnerable backgrounds often do not have the resources necessary to reach their full potential owing to the lack of an adequate learning environment around them.

The results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS 2017) helped identify the specific challenges and needs of the education system in Nagaland and contributed to the formulation of strategies for enhancing teaching and learning practices. It also served as a benchmark for future assessments and provided a basis for monitoring progress in educational outcomes over time.

Nagaland plans to implement the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in its 1,987 primary and secondary government schools gradually. In its bid to learn from the collaborative education model in Delhi, Nagaland officials visited Delhi’s government schools and engaged with the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

This successful education model has comprehensive resources, active community involvement and investment in teacher growth through regular workshops. This helped the Nagaland officials gain insights to adapt Delhi’s transformational processes to local context.

Contextualising is the key to creating meaningful education that fosters effective and inclusive learning experiences in Nagaland. Preliminary study of the existing challenges is required to curate a tailored contextual approach. The education system will greatly benefit from reforms that take into account the region’s unique challenges, the diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds of the students, the geographical barriers that hinder accessibility and the socio-economic disparities among communities.

By investing in training and support, we can equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach, manage student behaviour, prioritise well-being and address non-academic factors impacting learning such as peer relationship, socio-economic status etc.

Nagaland needs inclusive education policies ensuring equal access to quality education for all. Educational reforms should aim to bridge the gap between government and private schools, with focus on affordable and quality education options for all students, reducing disparities and ensuring equal opportunities.

To co-create a better education system, there is a need for a collaborative effort from various stakeholders including the Government, Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s), educators and the community to come together to devise solutions that work for children. Community involvement and engagement with parents, community leaders and local organisations are vital for co-creating and ensuring that the education system reflects the aspirations and needs of the community it serves.

Kethoseno Rikha is Programme Associate for Dream a Dream, a not for profit working to shift mindsets about the purpose of education.

