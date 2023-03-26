Kohima: ‘Homegrown: Anthropology of new writings from Nagaland’, a first-of-its-kind anthology was released on Saturday featuring 35 writers from different backgrounds, tribes, and villages, exploring varying subjects and issues.

Published by Penthrill publication, the book was edited by independent researcher Vizovono Elizabeth and assistant professor Sentinaro.

During the launch, publisher Rita Krocha shared that the book presents poignant tales of what the Naga life is made of, heart-warming tales and poems that remind of home in one way or the other, and essays that essentially highlight the fascinating journey of literature in Nagaland that has seen quite the transformation from oral to the written literature.

She lauded the two female editors for setting the bar higher for literature in Nagaland.

“This anthology has also once again reaffirmed my belief that there has never been a dearth of storytellers in our land, and that too, not just mere storytellers but brilliant storytellers who through their stories will move people, will shape the thinking of our society, will be the custodians of our history and culture and people, and the ones who will be forever remembered for the rich legacy they leave behind. Because, really, we are nothing without stories,” she said.

Talking about the book, Sentinaro, one of the editors, said the anthology was conceptualised with the intention of bringing together the voices of younger emerging writers, with the hope that the writings will reflect and represent the present writings of the day.

She said that the focus of the book is exclusively on the new writings that reflect the gradual evolution of the Naga literary scenario, particularly from

writers who are ‘homegrown’ in Nagaland.

Covering a vast range of topics, she said, the book is a collective voice of the young Naga emanating from the lived reality of contemporary society with each writing reflecting a different emotion.

Dr. Vizovonuo, one of the editors, shared that the book features award-winning authors alongside emerging ones, some of who have so far written only on social media. “We are all Nagas at heart. It is also exciting to see an amalgam of different styles of writings on diverse themes,” she said.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Charles Chasie, an independent researcher and author, said that the book represents a whole new crop of Naga writers.

“We call ourselves Naga but we are Naga only because we belong to our tribes and that is the only thing we know. I am so happy that some of our writers have started delving into our folk stories and legends. More should come because they contain very important elements of our identity,” Chasie said.

