Kohima: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has approved the state unit’s decision to support Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.

The party’s national general secretary Narendra Verma said that during his recent visit to the state, a discussion was held with the seven elected legislators as to whether NCP would be part of the government or would play the role of the main opposition party.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The local newly elected MLAs and the NCP unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that they must be part of government which is going to be headed by Neiphiu Rio, chief of (NDPP) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, in the larger interest of the State and also for their good relationship with Rio,” Verma said.

While the final decision was left to the party supremo Sharad Pawar to take a call, Verma said that on Tuesday Pawar accepted Rio’s leadership in the larger interest of the State.

Verma also said Pawar approved the proposed list of NCP legislature party headed by Er Picto Shohe as the leader of the NCP legislature party, P Longon as deputy leader, Namri Nchang as chief whip, Mhonbemo Humtsoe as a whip, and S Toiho Yeptho as the spokesperson.

In the recently concluded election, NCP secured seven seats out of 12 seats that it contested.

Also Read | JD(U) frowns upon Nagaland unit’s support to government

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









