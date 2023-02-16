Kohima: Leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party and Co-Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Kuzhuzoluzo Nienu, on Thursday, appealed to the party’s campaigners and workers to avoid hate speech to glorify the party.
Through a statement, Nienu urged official candidates, including the star campaigners, to not deliver hate speeches of any kind or belittle any party or any individual to enhance the name of NPF.
The party, he said, is the oldest and most mature regional party in the Northeast. Other 12 political parties battling the elections, he said, are not enemies of the NPF.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
He also appealed to the public to hold a free and fair election in the State Assembly Election due on February 27.
Also Read | Nagaland 2023: Politics of hate ‘dividing’ Naga youth, says Cong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Govt to provide potable water to all rural areas by December
- Over 100 foreign delegates visited Assam as part of G20 summit
- Why is air pollution worsening in Guwahati? NGT has an answer
- Nagaland 2023: NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu issues appeal on hate speech
- Meghalaya 2023: Congress fields 10 women candidates
- Indian football legend Tulsidas Balaram dies aged 87