Kohima: Leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party and Co-Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Kuzhuzoluzo Nienu, on Thursday, appealed to the party’s campaigners and workers to avoid hate speech to glorify the party.

Through a statement, Nienu urged official candidates, including the star campaigners, to not deliver hate speeches of any kind or belittle any party or any individual to enhance the name of NPF.

The party, he said, is the oldest and most mature regional party in the Northeast. Other 12 political parties battling the elections, he said, are not enemies of the NPF.

He also appealed to the public to hold a free and fair election in the State Assembly Election due on February 27.

