Kohima: After the state government appealed to the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) to reconsider their demand for a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said talks are now heading in a “positive” direction.

“Discussion is going on and it’s positive so far. Any outcome should be positive,” Rio said on Tuesday when asked about the ENPO’s response to the state government’s appeal.

Following a cabinet meeting on January 3, the state government appealed to the ENPO to reconsider its demand for a separate state in the greater interest of the Naga people.

ENPO is the apex body of seven tribal organizations in Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator districts and the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Headquarters, Kiusam of Shamator district.

The ENPO began its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ in 2010 alleging that the area had been left behind in all development aspects, including education and infrastructure. The six districts under ENPO have 20 legislators.

The ENPO had resolved not to take part in any election until their demand for a separate state of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is met.

