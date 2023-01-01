Kohima: Nagaland on Sunday welcomed the new year by bursting firecrackers and holding special prayer services.

As the clock struck the midnight bell, firecrackers illuminated the sky while revellers roamed the streets, greeting each other with ‘Happy New Year!’

Special prayer services were organised in churches on Sunday mornings to thank God for the past year and seek blessings for 2023.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman T R Zeliang extended New Year greetings to the people of the state.

“Happy New Year with blessed beginnings. It is time to renew our hope, faith and prepare for what is ahead. May we make the most of all that we are blessed to have,” Rio said

Patton also took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion.

“As the new year dawns, I extend my warmest wishes to all the citizens of Nagaland as well as every @BJP4Nagaland karyakarta. May the new year be a time of abundance, healing, joy, prosperity, and success for everyone. #HappyNewYear!” he tweeted.

Zeliang called upon people to welcome the new year with new energy and vigour.

