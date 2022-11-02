Nagaland: CM seeks Prez Murmu's support to resolve Naga issue

Kohima: On the day President Droupadi Murmu began her two-day visit to Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio sought her support to resolve the long pending Naga political issue.

At the civic reception hosted by the state in her honour, Rio informed President Murmu and the gathering that the Framework Agreement of August 3, signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, and the Agreed Position signed in November 2017 with the NNPGS has recognised the unique history and position of the Nagas.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rio said that Nagas are hopeful to achieve an early solution to the Naga political issue, which in turn should boost the youth and the people to contribute much more to the Nation’s economy.

“Ceasefire and dialogue with the Naga political groups have been continuing for 26 years. We seek your gracious support in resolving the long-pending political issue,” Rio said.

Formed in 1963, he said that Nagaland has made big leaps in development since then and the people are much better off economically at present. There is, however, much which is still to be done for which we seek your guidance and support, he said.

While the President’s visit, he hoped, will give her a glimpse of the culture, traditions, and developmental activities in the State, he hoped that the President will visit Nagaland again, and guide it to achieve greater heights.

He also acknowledged the Centre for the special provision extended to Nagaland by incorporating Article 371 A in the Constitution of India, whereby land and its resources are protected as also the traditional customs and practices.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Northeast has potential to be country’s ‘organic food basket’: President Murmu

Trending Stories









