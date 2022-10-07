Nagaland sports scene going from "bad to worse": MLA Nienu

Kohima: Leader of the Naga People’s Front Legislative Party (NPFLP) and co-chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kuzholuzo Nienu on Friday stated that the sports scene of Nagaland was heading from “bad to worse”.

The MLA made the remark while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 22nd Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs’ Trophy being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

Nienu said that even after 58 years of statehood, Nagaland has failed to produce Olympians besides Dr T Ao and Chekrovolü Swuro. This, he said, was a “matter of shame for the state”.

Nagaland, he said, has much to learn from the neighbouring state of Manipur in terms of sports. He added that it was time for the state to wake up and be on par with other states.

He said that the present sports scenario across the globe was a test of strength, stamina, tactics, and ideas. “Players having all these qualities will emerge as champions,” the MLA said.

He also urged the need for players to have the power of consistency. He advised players to take sports and games seriously and live a healthy sports life.

Nienu said that the complacent and casual nature of players should be done away with, challenging them to be committed and dedicated sportspersons.

As sports is one of the biggest industries in the world, he said that the development of games and sports in the state can improve the economy of the state.

This year, 35 teams, including two from Manipur, and one from Meghalaya, are vying for the 22nd Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs’ Trophy. The winner of the month-long tournament will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, while the runner-up team receives Rs 1,20,000. Losing semi-finalists will each receive Rs 30,000, and losing Quarter Finalists Rs 15,000 each.

The Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, and Highest Scorer will each receive Rs. 10,000 along with a citation.

