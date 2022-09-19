Nagaland in need of developing work culture

Kohima: With a high dependency on the government for employment opportunities and the saturation of government jobs, Nagaland officials have emphasised the need to develop a work culture among the young generation.

Special officer to Nagaland Chief Minister, Neibalie Rio, during the re-opening of Vivid lounge, a resto owned by Naga youth Kekhrie Pfukha in Kohima, said for a long time government jobs in the state have been over-saturated, and yet people are still not ready to accept the fact that they have to find alternative means of livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While congratulating Pfukha for re-opening the restaurant post the COVID-19 pandemic, he lauded the entrepreneur for venturing into the entrepreneurial sector even as most Naga youth go in search of government jobs.

One reason for the dependency on government jobs, he said, is because of the lack of work culture among the general population and the desire for easy money. “A general perception of wanting jobs in the government sector is due to pay without work concept,” he added.

Supporting his observations, Rio said that Nagaland is a resource-crunch state with no resources of its own.

“Even as Nagaland receives Rs 326 crore as a revenue deficit grant from the centre and Rs 270 crore as the state’s share on central taxes every month, which total to Rs 596 crore, about Rs 680 crore is spent on salaries and pensions of government employees alone forcing the state to be in deficit and leaving less scope for development,” Rio said.

Rio has urged the need to develop a work culture and suggested that the youth should not waste time being idle or looking for government jobs but should venture into the entrepreneurial and business sector.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In this regard, he highlighted the recently launched ‘Chief Minister Micro Finance Scheme’ to assist the youth who aim to venture into entrepreneurship.

Under this scheme, he said there is provision for agri & allied, animal husbandry, farming, and so on. Further, he encouraged the youth to become self-sufficient towards creating a self-reliant economy.

The proprietor of the resto, Kekhrie Pfukha, who is also the president of the Angami youth organisation shared how he returned to the state from Delhi to venture into the business sector.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected all walks of life, also hit the hospitality sector. The restaurant was temporarily suspended as it was hard hit by the pandemic and the COVID-induced lockdown.

After actively engaging in the fight against COVID-19 through his social services, the entrepreneur and youth leader also took out time to give a major facelift to the restaurant, which is located at the PHQ junction.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It re-opened on Saturday night following a short ceremony attended by friends and well-wishers. The ceremony was chaired by Neidilhoutuo Sechü while the invocation was pronounced by Angami Women Organization president, Neilhouzono Nagi. A special number was presented by Mengu Suokhrie.

Also read | NSCN-IM agrees to resume peace talks: Zeliang

Trending Stories









