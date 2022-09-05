Nagaland: On Teachers' Day, grand events held across state

Kohima: Joining the nation on the 50th Teachers’ Day celebration, grand events were held across Nagaland to honour the teachers in the state.

At the State Level Teachers’ Day celebration which was held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Monday, thousands gathered to celebrate the event, as Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio graced the occasion as the special guest.

The chief minister, while greeting teachers, said that teaching is a very noble profession and their roles are not limited to just academics. Students, he said, learn from teachers the knowledge and values that guide them throughout their lifetime.

Rio reminded teachers of their role in making students become responsible and contributing citizens to society. He also advised students to be ambitious and hard-working.

During the celebration, the CM also presented the State Teacher’s Award 2022 to twenty teachers and awarded the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Student’s Fellowship to the Top 50 students in order of merit of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examinations 2020 and 2021.

Advisor of School Education, KT Sukhalu, acknowledged the teachers saying that the present progress of the state can be credited to the dedicated teachers who have shaped and moulded the leaders and thinkers of the society.

Meanwhile, in the Tuensang district, the District Education Office conducted the Teachers’ Day celebration at the Town Hall in Tuensang where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kumar Ramnikant was present as a guest of honour.

Ramnikant presented the ‘District Teachers Awards’ to Aheli Sema, Head Teacher (HT) of Government High School (GHS) Chingmelen; M. Akumba Chang, Physical education teacher (PT) of Government Primary School (GPS Yonyu); Mutsoi Khaimniungan, an assistant teacher at Green View School Longkhim and Natimanlu Chang, an assistant teacher at Baptist Thangyen Higher Secondary School.

In Kiphire, the district officials celebrated Teachers’ Day at Hopongkyu Memorial hall with Deputy Commissioner T Wati Aier as chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Wati urged the students to respect and appreciate their teachers. The officer advised students to maintain discipline, and be proactive.

While being a mentor and guide, Wati also urged the teachers to coordinate with the staff and students for a cordial working environment, and to also be patient while dealing with students.

As for Kiphire District, three teachers including Samuel, a post-graduate teacher (PGT) in History from Kiphire GHSS; Mhomo GT, GHS Yangphi; and S.Tethsomong Sangtam, PT, GMS Sangphure, were awarded for their selfless services.

In Mokokchung, the Ao Students’ Conference (AKM) organized the Teachers’ Day celebration programme at the Town Hall with the theme “Leading in crises, Re-imagining the future” with the Chief Conservator of Forest (EBR), Supongnukshi Ao, as the guest speaker.

Likewise, in Wokha, the All Nagaland Private School Association (ANPSA) Wokha Unit organized the Teachers’ Day celebration at Don Bosco Youth Centre with Advisor for Law & Justice and Chairman DPDB Wokha, Dr Chumben Murry, as the special guest.

At Peren, the celebration was observed by teachers and students of Government High School in the school auditorium. A grand celebration was also held at the government higher secondary school in Ahthibung falling under the Peren district.

