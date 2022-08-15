An gun battle broke out between troopers of the Assam Rifles (AR) and militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA) in Nyasa area of Nagaland’s Mon district in the wee hours of Monday, August 15.

At around 2.35 am, the Assam Rifles troops allegedly noticed suspicious movement by a group of people in the forest area between Zankham and Nyasa village of the district bordering Myanmar.

On being challenged by the troops of AR, the militants allegedly opened indiscriminate fire, to which the jawans retaliated, resulting in severe injuries to a few militants.

On the other hand, two jawans of the AR also sustained injuries in the gun battle. The injured jawans were later airlifted to the Jorhat Air Force Hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, the Army has cordoned off the area and launched a massive search and combing operation to nab the militants.

According to a statement issued by the Army, the militants entered the Indian territory to disrupt peace in the Mon district of Nagaland in the wake of Independence Day celebrations.

The proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has called for a boycott of this year’s Independence Day celebrations. Earlier this month, the banned outfit in a joint statement with the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang (NSCN-KYA) asked the people in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya to not participate in any activities related to the celebrations.

