Kohima: Even as Government of India (GoI) representatives, from time to time, claimed that talks between the Naga political groups and the Centre concluded on October 31, 2019, the NSCN-IM on Tuesday said there was no “documentary evidence appended” like the Framework Agreement (FA) to substantiate the claims.

The NSCN-IM’s reaction comes after the Nagaland government’s Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political Issue (PCoNPI) urged Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to invite the NSCN-IM for talks.

“Had the Indo-Naga political talks concluded on 31st October 2019 as repeatedly mentioned by the Parliamentary Core Committee, a joint statement should have been the norm and not a unilateral statement by RN Ravi,” the group said.

If it is so, the group said that even the NSCN-IM could have taken the pleasure to share it with the Naga people with much jubilation.

“Ironically, this is not the case. Ravi may have concluded the talks with NNPGs, but that is not the story with NSCN,” the NSCN-IM said.

It admitted that Ravi had undoubtedly used strong words against its negotiating team to conclude the talks by 31st October 2019 and it was an ugly ultimatum day served as the Centre used “threats and warfare psychosis”.

Despite that, the group claimed to have stood their ground and flatly refused to toe the line of Naga solution as drawn by Ravi.

“The truth is that Ravi miserably failed to work out the competency as per the principle of the Framework Agreement (FA). The last paragraph of FA stated “the two sides agreed that within this framework agreement, details and execution plan will be worked out and implemented shortly. But sadly, Ravi never picked up the follow up action on competency,” it added.

Two formal talks–one on November 9, 2019 and the other on January 30, 2020, were held, it informed.

After the inking of the Framework Agreement in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had made known to the world that the longest insurgency movement in Southeast Asia was solved and as per the NSCN-IM, the third paragraph was a matter of great satisfaction that dialogue between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM was successfully concluded, confident that it will provide for an “enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful coexistence of the two entities.”

However, the sore point is the non action of the competency, it said.

NSCN-IM also said that the state government’s committee should exercise intuition to tell that something is amiss about 31st October 2019, as talks have been officially concluded.

“We also need to follow political maturity and pragmatism and go by our established respect to find the Naga political solution, so near, yet gone missing,” it said.

While it finds no fault with PM Modi taking extra pride in solving the Naga political issue, the non-action plan on the competency has made the FA a non-starter, making it the crux of the delay in the Naga political solution.

