Kohima: The Global Naga Forum (GNF), a civil society comprising of Nagas from across the world, is set hold the ‘Naga Solidarity walk’ from July 28-29.

The walk will begin from Kohima on July 28 and will converge in Tahamzam, Senapati in Manipur on July 29.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As the first leg of a people’s relay for unity and peace in the Naga homeland, the GNF said that the walk is not an anti-India project but a pro-Naga movement and a non-violent one.

“The Solidarity Walk will celebrate our being Nagas together. It will be inclusive, non-partisan, and peaceful. The Walk will bridge the divisions and boundaries – physical and regional, ideological and political, tribal and gender. It will be a joyous cultural enactment of Naga sisterhood and brotherhood, reinforcing our community bonds as a people across the states in India and Northwest Myanmar, as well as Nagas around the world,” an official update from its co-ordination committee said.

The GNF said that the peoplehood of the Nagas has reached a critical point and somewhere on the difficult journey, some Nagas grew weary and has lost focus. Despite the seeds of discord and hatred that has been sowed by its adversaries amongst the Nagas, the GNF said that given the right moment and opportunity, the resilience of the Naga people and the spirit of camaraderie will sustain them.

“We will walk and converge in a common path of healing and peace for a shared journey to an undivided homeland: One People, One Destiny,” said GNF.

Further, they sought the support of the Nagas throughout the Naga homeland to step forward and help out in various capacities and resources, be it the participation in the walk, providing financial assistance, working on the planning and logistics, providing goods, or serving the community.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Every Naga is invited to be a part of our journey,” they added.

Also read: Demanding peace talks, AFSPA repeal, Nagas hold massive rally in Delhi

Trending Stories









