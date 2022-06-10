Kohima: Thousands of Nagas living in Delhi are expected to participate in a massive “peoples rally” on Saturday at 10 am in New Delhi.

The rally has been organised by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) in collaboration with the Naga Students’ Union Delhi (NSUD) under the banner “A call for peace”.

The march is set to begin from Mandi House and will terminate at the Jantar Mantar with solidarity messages from apex Naga Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), prominent intellectuals, political leaders, and well-wishers of the Naga political movement.

Speaking to EastMojo, General secretary of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Süpuni NG Philo, said the peaceful rally will witness the participation of about 10,000 Naga people.

The rally, he said, has two dimensions: one calling for an early, inclusive, honourable, and acceptable solution to the peace talks; and the other to ensure that Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) is repealed from the Naga homeland.

He informed that a memorandum will also be submitted to the prime minister and the international embassies wherever approachable.

An official update from the publicity cell, Coordination Committees on Peoples’ Rally, said that the rally is aimed at raising the “legitimate concerns and aspirations of the Nagas who were and continue to be subjected by the colonial forces”.

The NSF officials are currently camping in New Delhi for the mass rally.

