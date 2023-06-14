This week we have brand new singles from PinkPantheress, Gus Dapperton, Grimes and more. New albums include Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age of Pleasure’.

Honourable mentions for songs I couldn’t review: Baby Queen’s “Dream Girl” Gus Dapperton’s “Sunset”, Anyma’s “Welcome to the Opera” (feat. Grimes), Mahalia’ “CHEAT” (feat. Jojo), Romy’s “Loveher.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

1. Jazmin Bean – Piggie

British singer-songwriter Jazmin Bean has finally announced their upcoming debut studio album. Its lead single is “Piggie”. This pop-punk-inspired song may sound cheerful, but its lyrics hint at grooming and child abuse. Bean has hinted that their new album will be sonically and thematically different from their debut EP, ‘Worldwide Torture’. While the EP leaned heavily towards metal and rock music with downbeat lyrics, Bean promises the new era to be more optimistic and cabaret-inspired.

The “Saccharine” singer commented on the track: ’Piggie’ is the closest track to the ‘Worldwide Torture’ era, so I wanted to bridge the gap between the old and new sound. But honestly, what’s coming next… I’m not even ready for.”

2. Reyan – Un Perai (feat. Pritt)

Reyan is an independent singer and rapper originating from Kerala, but is based in Dublin as of September 2022. Pritt is a Tamil-British indie singer from London who went viral with “Unakkul Naane”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Together, these two talented, young artists have collaborated on a bilingual, sultry R&B tune.

3. PinkPantheress – Angel

British singer and producer PinkPantheress has unveiled her song for the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. Titled “Angel”, it is produced by BloodPop and Count Baldor.

It is a bittersweet song about a narrator who keeps a smile on and stays positive even as her love interest goes away and doesn’t phone her. Just when I thought maybe DnB is getting tiring and Pink should try a new sound, I am hit by a wall of sound that is fresh, nostalgic, exciting and irresistibly pretty.

The Barbie soundtrack will be out on July 21 (same day as the movie) and will include songs by Ryan Gosling, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj (with Ice Spice) and Lizzo. Dua Lipa and Karol G (with Aldo Ranks) have already unveiled their singles from the soundtrack.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

4. City Girls – I Need a Thug

Hip-hop duo City Girls have released not one, but two summer anthems for the season: “I Need A Thug” and “Piñata”. The former track samples LL Cool J’s classic “I Need Love” while putting their own signature spin on it. Rapper Rung Miami said to Apple Music 1 show’s Zane Lowe that the duo will release a new project in July. The song was followed by the release of “Pinata” at midnight.

5. Yiigaa – Make It Right (feat. Josie Man)

Joining the new wave of DnB-inspired music is UK artist Yiigaa. The singer-songwriter from Brixton collaborates with Josie Man for a melancholic but gorgeous song about inner turmoil, growing pain and relationships.

There is certainly a PinkPantheress influence here, with the high-pitched voice, Y2K aesthetic and melancholic lyrics (to say nothing of the garage sound). The opening guitar riff kept me hooked right from the beginning till the end.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

I’ll be looking out for this artist’s next project.

6. Ivorian Doll – Big Bad IVD

London drill rapper Ivorian Doll is back with a new single. Titled “Big Bad IVD”, the track sees the charismatic rapper sample 50 Cent’s hit, “P.I.M.P. Some hard-hitting bars prevail, such as: “yeah, they smile, but they really just frenemies. Big Bad IVD, nah sis, you can never be a friend of me”, “I’ma get this monеy crackin’ like a peanut click”, and “You wish you earned what I pay in my tax”.

7. PJ Harvey – I Inside The Old I Dying

Rock veteran PJ Harvey has dropped the second single from her upcoming LP. Titled “I Inside The Old I Dying”, the song was difficult to produce at first.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio,” Harvey said in a statement. “Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John [Parish] reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern.”

The song’s poetic and dense lyricism evokes a sense of “ethereal and melancholic longing”. And the folksy melody proceeds at a relaxed pace.

Also Read | Korean star Park Soo Ryun dies at 29 after fall from stairs

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









