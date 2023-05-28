This week sees two Barbie-related songs and at least two singles that could be the songs of this summer. New albums on the block are Arlo Parks’ ‘My Soft Machine’ and Monaleo’s ‘Where The Flowers Don’t Die’. Additionally, Prateek Kuhad has released the deluxe version of his album ‘The Way That Lovers Do’.

Honourable mentions for new songs I could not cover this week: Olivia Dean’s “Carmen” , JGrrey’s “BOYS?“, £Monzo’s “Pink Waves (Switch It Out)”, Miraa May’s “Big Mistake” and Ashnikko’s “Possession of a Weapon”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

British pop girl Dua Lipa has unveiled her track for the upcoming film ‘Barbie’. While fun and glamorous, the track feels like a ‘Future Nostalgia’ reject with an underwhelming chorus and tried-and-done disco grooves. Regardless, I am hyped to see the movie and Lipa’s appearance in it as a mermaid.

‘Barbie’ is directed by Greta Gerwig (‘Mistress America’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Damsels In Distress’) and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, John Cena, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Ritu Arya and many more. The comedy-musical-fantasy film will be in theatres worldwide on July 21.

DVBBS – Crew Thang (feat. Jeremih)

DVBBS are a brother duo who first caught the industry’s attention with “Tsunami” and “Not Going Home”. They have joined forces with Chicago-born R&B artist Jeremih for a breezy, upbeat song. Entitled “Crew Thang”, it also features SK8, who is known for making punk-rock/hip-hop hybrid music.

“Summer starts now… Big love to Jeremih for lending us his incredibly talented voice and our bro SK8 for making this come to life. ‘Crew Thang’ is for you and your crew to turn up 2023 vibes, ” said DVBBS.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

BENEE – BAGELS

The New Zealand singer-songwriter has collaborated with mental health charities Youthline and ASB to make an ambient and soothing track to ease your mind. Titled “Bagels”, the mostly instrumental track is designed to ease your anxieties and help you sleep and study better.

Backed by neuroscientists, this song is scientifically proven to calm you down. And what better way to relax than hearing BENEE softly whispering about bagels.

Yellow Claw – Cold Like Snow (feat. Sorn)

The iconic Dutch trap duo Yellow Claw are back with another single after “Hey Sensei”. This time, it is titled “Cold Like Snow”, and features Thai singer Sorn. Although from Thailand, Sorn is a K-pop singer based in South Korea who was formerly a member of the group CLC.

The electro-dance track is highly catchy with a hook that is irresistibly energetic, melodic and sure to get you dancing. This track, unlike its title, could be a smash hit and a song for summer.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ananya Birla – Caught Up

The singer-songwriter has dropped her first English-language track in a while. Titled “Caught Up”, the song is a groovy dancehall and amapiano-inspired track about love and relationships. Birla’s last English-language single was “Do It Anyway”, which was preceded by “Deny Me” and “Give Me Up”.

Recently, she also released the Hindi tracks “Kya Karein” (feat. Ankur Tewari), “Yaari”, “Teri Meri Kahani” and “Beymaniyaan” (feat. Ikka).

Qveen Herby – Barbie Girl

Yet another Barbie-inspired track is Qveen Herby’s pop-rap song, “Barbie Girl”. Sampling Aqua’s iconic song “Barbie Girl”, the song sees a fresh and fun spin on Barbie culture with Herby playing characters such as a “blonde bimbo girl”. The video is all playful and tongue-in-cheek, just like its melody and beat.

Also Read | Virupaksha: A horrifying adventure with splendid performances

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









