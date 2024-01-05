ZORO alleges govt's plan to abolish FMR violates indigenous rights

Aizawl: In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, the Zo Reunification Organization (ZORO) expressed its vehement opposition to the Indian government’s proposed plan to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and install a border fence along the Indo-Myanmar border.

ZORO contends that such a move would result in the division of the Zo people (Zofate) residing in both India and Myanmar, necessitating passports and visas for their cross-border interactions.

Signed by Vanlalremruata Tonson, the General Secretary of ZORO, the statement urged the Government of India to reconsider its decision, emphasising the importance of maintaining connections among the Zo people living in the international border areas of India and Myanmar.

The statement highlighted that the proposed action contradicts Article 36 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007 (UNDRIP), a declaration to which India is a signatory.

According to Article 36 of the UNDRIP, indigenous peoples divided by international borders have the right to maintain and develop contacts, relations, and cooperation across borders for various purposes, including spiritual, cultural, political, economic, and social ones.

The statement further pointed out that the Indian government, being a signatory to the UNDRIP and asserting itself as a world power, has alternatives to address border-related issues without resorting to measures like abolishing the Free Movement Regime and implementing border fencing.

The ZORO statement argued that such measures are more suitable for weaker governments with limited options, emphasising that dividing a community of indigenous peoples through border fencing contradicts the spirit of the UNDRIP.

The Free Movement Regime, initially permitting travel up to 40 kilometers without separate permission, played a crucial role in enabling seamless border crossing for the Zo people. However, it was later reduced to 16 kilometers. The proposed abolition would necessitate obtaining passports and applying for visas for cross-border visits, significantly impacting the traditional and daily lives of the Zo community.

The Union government has announced plans to dismantle the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border, a senior government official revealed on January 2.

This decision, expected to impact states in the Northeast, including Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, will necessitate individuals from border areas, who previously enjoyed unrestricted movement, to obtain visas for crossing over into India.

