Mizoram: Congress accuses top officials of corruption in state lottery

Aizawl: The Congress party accused the Mizo National Front of alleged widespread corruption and embezzlement within the Mizoram State Lottery on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, the Congress party officials presented a series of claims that suggest top-level ministers, bureaucrats, and private entities have been colluding for personal gains at the expense of Mizoram’s state revenues.
The Congress officials stated that over the past five years, there have been alarming allegations of corruption and financial irregularities surrounding the organisation of lotteries in Mizoram. The party accused high-ranking ministers and bureaucrats of actively participating in these corrupt practices, which are allegedly facilitated in collusion with private parties. These activities have had severe financial repercussions on the state, causing substantial losses.
The Mizoram State Lottery, previously renowned for its vigilance and efficient monitoring, has now been dragged into the centre of corruption, according to the officials.
The Congress Party presented a stark contrast between the potential revenues the state could have generated and the actual earnings over the last five years. As per the official statement of Mizoram State Lotteries officials before the Supreme Court, the minimum revenue generation capacity by the Mizoram State Lotteries was estimated at Rs 20 lakh per day, equivalent to approximately Rs 72,40,00,000 (Seventy Two Crores) annually. In total, the state government of Mizoram should have earned Rs 275,60,00,000 in the past five years, based on these projections.
However, due to the alleged corrupt practices involving top-level ministers and bureaucrats, the actual revenue earned by the state in the past five years was only a meager Rs 31,34,13,730. This implies that the total revenue earned in five years was only half of what the state could have generated in a single year, they said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Even when adhering to the agreement between the state of Mizoram and distributors, the state government should have earned Rs 257,81,52,623 in the last five years but the state government, in collusion with private parties, has diverted these funds away from the state treasury for personal gain, they added.
The Congress party also questioned the Mizoram National Front (MNF) regime’s decisions regarding lottery agreements. They noted that the state government had terminated an earlier agreement with M/s Skill Lotto Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and M/s B.S. Enterprises, only to re-enter into a new agreement with the same parties at significantly reduced rates.
Also Read | Debt, no jobs, run-down schools: On the eve of elections, what ails Mizoram?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Congress accuses top officials of corruption in state lottery
- Nagaland: Kargil martyr memorial football tourney begins
- Will Gaza jeopardise India’s energy resilience?
- Meghalaya: 2 people sentenced to 14 years RI for raping minor
- Israel-Hamas war: Hard experience says a land war won’t go well
- Tripura: ‘Historic’ Indo-Bangla railway link inaugurated