Mizoram BJP's manifesto promises Rs 5 lakh each to citizens

Aizawl: During a meeting at the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Mizoram headquarters on Monday, Vanlalhmuaka, president of the BJP in Mizoram, introduced an ambitious election manifesto which pledges to provide Rs 5 lakh to every citizen.

The proposal is reminiscent the Socio-Economic Development Policy of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) of the Congress.

Vanlalhmuaka stressed the importance of the BJP coming to power for the development of the state. He emphasised the poor road conditions in Mizoram, asserting that both the government and the electorate share responsibility for this problem.

The BJP president pointed out the longstanding problem of poorly maintained roads in Mizoram, expressing frustration at the lack of progress in this regard. He urged the people of Mizoram to take ownership of the issue, emphasising that it is not just the government but also the citizens who elected the government that should be held accountable.

He asked why neighbouring states, once envious of Mizoram, now have better roads, while Mizoram struggles with poor infrastructure. He urged residents to shift from discussion to action for development.

Vanlalhmuaka reiterated that the BJP is capable of bringing about meaningful change in Mizoram. He said, “The many struggles Mizoram faces are very reasonable, and the only ones who can save us are the BJP, the development party.”

Addressing concerns about the ongoing debate over renaming the nation Bharat, he stated, “We are busy with names, but whatever name is there, we should focus on building back our failing economy.”

To support this vision, he announced the party’s commitment to assisting those who want to start their entrepreneurial journey by providing financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each. He also emphasised the BJP’s goal of providing interest-free Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans to farmers to boost the agriculture sector.

