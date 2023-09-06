Mizoram CM meets Kuki-Zo leaders in Aizawl

Aizawl: In an important development, the Mizoram CM on Wednesday met members of the cabinet, legislators and leaders representing the Kuki-Zo community in Aizawl.

The chief minister opened the session by expressing his heartfelt sympathy for the victims who have suffered due to the recent unrest in Manipur. He emphasised the importance of taking future steps with caution and ensuring proper consultation among diverse groups and the public to prevent further escalation of tensions.

During his address, he assured the gathering that the Mizo community stands ready to extend assistance whenever and wherever needed.

Apart from government officials, representatives from several community organisations, including the Mizo People’s Convention, Kuki Students’ Organisation, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal Unity, Zomi Council Student Organization, and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was particularly significant in light of recent events as a rally organised by the Coordination Committee (COCOMI), the umbrella body of Meitei civil society groups took place the same day.

Reports indicate that several protesters had marched toward security force barricades erected between two tense districts in Manipur, leading to clashes that prompted the security forces to use tear gas and rubber bullets. Several individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to local hospitals.

Some media outlets mentioned the inclusion of SoO Groups at the CM meeting, however, EastMojo spoke to an official source present at the meeting who confirmed that the information was false.

