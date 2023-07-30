Mizoram: Govt sets up help desk for localities ravaged by alcohol

Aizawl: In a significant step towards combatting the detrimental impact of alcoholism and the proliferation of alcohol sellers, the Core Committee on Mission Chhanchhuahna, an alternative income generation programme against illicit alcohol manufacturing, has launched a help desk in the Aizawl localities of Rangvamual and Phunchawng.
The inauguration took place at the Rangvamual Local Council House on Saturday, following a decision made during a meeting chaired by Aizawl DC, Dr Lalhriatzuali Ralte, on July 19, 2023.
The programme garnered active participation from numerous families residing in Rangvamual and Phunchawng. The two localities have gained notoriety within the capital city as prominent hubs for the illicit sales of alcohol.
The initiative’s primary focus lies in providing much-needed support to individuals without sustainable livelihoods and those engaged in illicit business ventures as a means of income. To achieve this, various departments, including Mizoram Social Defence & Rehabilitation Board (SWTA Dept), LESDE (Labour Employment Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department) dept., UD&PA (Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation) dept., AMC (Aizawl Municipal Corporation), KVIB (Khadi and Village Industries Board), Lead Bank, and SBI-RSETI have come forward to introduce their schemes and raise awareness among the affected population, enabling them to regain their financial independence.
In a series of informative sessions held on Saturday, representatives from these banks and departments enlightened more than 170 attendees about the available government schemes and accessible loans that could aid them in rebuilding their lives and securing a better future. These efforts represent a crucial step forward in revitalising the communities of Rangvamual and Phunchawng.
