Mizoram: Assembly Secretariat cancels appointments after students protest

Aizawl: Following a protest staged by students, the Mizoram assembly secretariat has revoked the appointment of 11 staff members. The demonstration, organised by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizo Students’ Union (MSU), took place in front of the Assembly House on Friday, demanding the annulment of the appointments.

In an official order released on Saturday, the Assembly Secretariat cancelled the appointment of the 11 employees with immediate effect.

Simultaneously, the list of candidates designated for the panel responsible for filling the vacant posts was also cancelled. Last month, the state Assembly had recruited 11 staff members, consisting of one assistant, one translator, one Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and 8 Lower Division Clerks (UDCs).

During the protest, students had alleged that 9 out of the 11 appointed staff members are closely related to Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, Assembly Secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote, and other high-ranking officials. They accused Sailo, Zote, and other officials of engaging in nepotism and granting favours to their relatives.

In addition to the cancellation of the appointments, the students demanded that new recruitment be conducted according to the Assembly recruitment rules.

Leaders from MZP and MSU visited Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday, urging him to take necessary actions to revoke the appointments. As a result of the chief minister’s intervention, the Assembly Secretariat ultimately cancelled the appointments.

The Assembly Secretariat, however, maintained that the recruitment process had been conducted fairly, adhering to the Assembly Secretariat (Recruitment and Condition of Services) Rules 1995.

