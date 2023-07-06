Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seize 76 gm heroin, arrest 3

Aizawl: In a series of operations conducted on Wednesday, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles successfully seized a total of 76 grams of heroin and apprehended three individuals, including a resident of Assam. The authorities made this announcement in an official statement.
According to the statement, law enforcement officials stationed at the Dungtlang police checkgate in Champhai district discovered 57 grams of heroin concealed within five soap cases in the possession of Kabir Hussain, a resident of Hailakandi in Assam.
Additionally, on the same day, the joint efforts of the state police and Assam Rifles in Saitual district led to the seizure of 19 grams of heroin. Two local residents were arrested for their involvement in possessing the illegal substance. The contraband was found concealed in a soap case and two plastic containers.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
All three suspects have been charged under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as mentioned in the statement.
This recent development follows another significant seizure of 340 grams of heroin in Aizawl on Tuesday, where Assam Rifles and state police collaborated to apprehend two individuals for possessing the contraband, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.7 crore.
The state excise and narcotics department on Sunday achieved the largest single-day heroin seizure of the year, confiscating 4.85 grams of the illicit substance valued at approximately Rs. 14.2 crore. The haul was found in the possession of two residents from Assam, as confirmed by an official.
Also Read | Mizoram Pradesh Cong Committee opposes Uniform Civil Code
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- CWG champ Jeremy Lalrinnunga ‘weeded out’ of national camp
- Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seize 76 gm heroin, arrest 3
- Tripura: Oppn raises questions over eligibility of Kokborok script comm members
- Mirabai Chanu 95% fit after injury, to miss Commonwealth C’ships
- Manipur: Second world war veteran dies ungratified in Ukhrul
- Sikkim police assures ‘thorough probe’ in student leader’s death