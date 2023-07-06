Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seize 76 gm heroin, arrest 3

Aizawl: In a series of operations conducted on Wednesday, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles successfully seized a total of 76 grams of heroin and apprehended three individuals, including a resident of Assam. The authorities made this announcement in an official statement.

According to the statement, law enforcement officials stationed at the Dungtlang police checkgate in Champhai district discovered 57 grams of heroin concealed within five soap cases in the possession of Kabir Hussain, a resident of Hailakandi in Assam.

Synergy among sister agencies pay rich dividends again in our #WarOnDrugs. Yesterday (05.07.2023), Ngopa PS (Saitual District) team and 2nd Assam Rifles P.O.B Kawlbem conducted joint operation at Kawlbem Zero Point (Vaikhawtlang Junction). They recovered and seized 1 (one) soap pic.twitter.com/oaqG6an1x9 — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) July 6, 2023

Additionally, on the same day, the joint efforts of the state police and Assam Rifles in Saitual district led to the seizure of 19 grams of heroin. Two local residents were arrested for their involvement in possessing the illegal substance. The contraband was found concealed in a soap case and two plastic containers.

All three suspects have been charged under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as mentioned in the statement.

This recent development follows another significant seizure of 340 grams of heroin in Aizawl on Tuesday, where Assam Rifles and state police collaborated to apprehend two individuals for possessing the contraband, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.7 crore.

The state excise and narcotics department on Sunday achieved the largest single-day heroin seizure of the year, confiscating 4.85 grams of the illicit substance valued at approximately Rs. 14.2 crore. The haul was found in the possession of two residents from Assam, as confirmed by an official.

