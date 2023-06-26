Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 35 lakh seized near Myanmar border

Aizawl: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and officials of state excise and narcotics department seized heroin worth Rs 35.77 lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

Acting on specific information, a joint operation was carried out at Zote village in the district during which 51 grams of heroin was seized by the operation team on Saturday, the statement said.

As per reports, the consignment worth Rs 35.77 lakh was hidden in a brown bag in the village. The seized heroin was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, it said.

The Assam Rifles said that the paramilitary force has continued their efforts to curb illegal smuggling and also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of smuggling activities in Mizoram.

