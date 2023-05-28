Aizawl: An unusual sight could be witnessed at the Tlangnuam football field on a sunny afternoon in Aizawl while the midday heat was soaring high. A game of cricket was being played by a group of girls competing in a junior T20 tournament.
Cricket and Mizoram are rarely, if ever, mentioned in the same sentence. Football clearly remains the most favourite spectator sport here and in Lalremsiami, the state has also found a potential hockey icon.
But even locals may struggle to name Mizoram cricketers.
That said, it isn’t as if it is an alien sport for the locals. While cricket has been played by the people of Mizoram since the 1970s, the sport’s popularity has grown in small waves compared to the......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- For Manipur’s fencing hero Jetlee, Olympic is a destination, not a dream
- Nagaland: NSF issues ultimatum to nab culprits involved in Naga club vandalisation
- Mizoram: ZORO holds rally to express solidarity with Manipur tribals hit by violence
- A friendly pitch: How cricket found a home in Mizoram
- Manipur: Over 3,300 candidates appear for UPSC prelims in Imphal
- Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda to visit India from May 31 to June 3