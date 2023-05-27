Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Friday banned the import of rohu from outside the state after receiving complaints that kerosene odour was found in some of the fish, according to a statement.

Inspections were being conducted in markets across the state by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) after complaints were received about the smell of kerosene oil in rohu fish, it said.

The imported rohus found during the inspection were seized by the FDA, and samples were sent to National Food Laboratory in Kolkata for a test, it added.

The FDA asked fish sellers not to import rohu from outside the state till the test results come. It also urged the people to avoid consuming rohu, and asked fish sellers not to sell them.

The FDA said it has also contacted food safety officials of the states from where rohus are imported to Mizoram.

