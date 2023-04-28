Aizawl: Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP) Devesh Chandra Srivastava on Thursday said that the number of cyber crime cases has considerably increased in the state.He said that the state police have so far registered more than 1,033 cyber crime cases.

Srivastava disclosed this during the inaugural function of a 3-day Hackathon event being organised jointly by the state police and National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Aizawl to create ideas for smart policing.

At least 54 people have been arrested in connection with cyber crime cases and 16 of them have so far been convicted, the DGP said.

He said that Cyber crimes such as financial fraud, sexual cyber-harassment, child pornography and offences or illegal activities through dark web have increased in all parts of the world.

The number of cyber crime cases is also massively on the rise even in Mizoram, he said.

Srivastava also talked about various issues pertaining to cyber security, drug trafficking, human trafficking, Aizawl city traffic management and other pressing issues that needed to be addressed.The inaugural event of Hackathon held at police headquarters in Aizawl was graced by state Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The Governor said that the state police can tap into the expertise of the students and faculty members of the NIT in the fields of computer science, data analytics and artificial intelligence through the three-day event.He said that experts can help the state police to analyse crime data, develop predictive policing models, and create new tools and technologies that can help officers to do their jobs more effectively.During the Hackathon event, the participants will attempt to provide ideas and solutions for solving day-to-day challenges faced by the police.The Governor urged the participants to try their best, to give their best to their country in providing smart ideas and solutions for utilization in law and enforcement-related works.

