Mizoram: Plenty of nurses ready to work, but vacancies on life support

Aizawl: At the G20 meeting held in the first week of March, the Mizoram government presented itself as “The Talent Capital.” Government servants presented core sectors where the state could provide its services to the visiting delegates and their home countries. Nursing was one of the four key sectors highlighted alongside the famed Bamboo, Handloom and Handicraft and Skill Development.

As per the data presented, currently, there are 700-1000 nurses available for recruitment in Mizoram. There are nine nursing institutes with around 260 yearly graduates offering courses such as B.Sc Nursing, M.Sc Nursing and General......