Mizoram celebrates Palm Sunday

Aizawl: ‘Palm Sunday’ was celebrated across Mizoram by several churches to commemorate the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion and resurrection on Sunday.
The chant of ‘Hosanna’ echoed through streets in Aizawl, towns and villages as children carrying palm leaves took out Palm Sunday procession in the early morning.
The processions organised by respective churches were also joined by some adults.
Palm Sunday procession and chanting of ‘Hosanna’ by children in the early morning forms an integral part of the Palm Sunday celebration to commemorate Christ’s triumphal entry to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion.
Special church services and prayer services were also held at local churches of different denominations across the State.
Sermons related to Palm Sunday, also locally known as ‘Tumkau Ni,’ were delivered during worship services held in churches across the State.
According to Biblical teaching, Jesus Christ rides into Jerusalem on a donkey on the last Sunday before his crucifixion.
The crowds spread their cloaks and palm branches on the street and shouted “Hosanna to the Son of David” and “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord” to honor him as their long-awaited Messiah and King.
