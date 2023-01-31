How Mizoram could soon become a 'dry state' in more ways than one

Aizawl: In early 2022, Romalsawma, an environmentalist, popularly known as Roma, became the first person to scale across Tlawng, the largest river in the state. Over 16 days, he completed the feat amidst near-death experiences and blisters. Roma did not take up the challenge to set a state record. He did it to show the reality: Mizoram’s water resources are drying out.

Garbage scattered all around the Tlawng river. Photo courtesy: Romalsawma

In an interview, Roma told EastMojo, “We can see from the PHED (Public Health Engineering Department) data that the Tlawng river level is depleting every year. Depletion levels were especially high in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the pumping capacity was 74......