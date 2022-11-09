Aizawl: Health and family welfare minister Dr R. Lalthangliana on Tuesday flagged off a mass cleanliness programme jointly organised by the Public Health Engineering department and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the progress or decline of a country (state) is highly dependent on the works of the people.

“Youths in developed countries have high regard for nationalism and the love for their country. Each and everyone of us is responsible for the bad and good of our land,” Lalthangliana said.

The health minister said that cleanliness brings healthiness and one must make his time in order to become healthy.

He said that health and cleanliness are an integral part of patriotism or nationalism.

CYMA president R. Lalngheta, who also addressed the flag off ceremony, urged the people to make sure their garbage is disposed of in the right place.

He also urged them to prioritize the importance of cleanliness.

The PHE department and CYMA had signed an agreement in 2012 to launch a cleanliness programme and also protect water sources (rivers, streams, lakes, reservoirs etc) in a joint venture.

The agreement was renewed in 2017.

The joint initiatives of the PHE department and CYMA has also led Mizoram to have won the best performing state in Swach Survekshan Grameen among the northeastern states in 2019.

This year, Mizoram also bagged the second prize in Swach Survekshan Grameen.

The mass cleanliness programme, organised as part of awareness, was held at six locations in Aizawl.

Around 650 volunteers took part in the cleanliness programme, CYMA general secretary Prof. Lalnuntluanga said.

