Aizawl: The Mizoram Police have rescued exotic animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village in Kolasib district, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border on Saturday and arrested four people for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Preservation & protection of wildlife species is one of our top priority and responsibility. We follow #ZeroTolerancePolicy against their illicit smuggling. Last night, alert and vigilant Saiphai Police Outpost (Kolasib District) team recovered and rescued 19 exotic (1/4) pic.twitter.com/wFjtHoQSuv — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) September 25, 2022

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.

Four arrested people are from Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officer added.

Also read | Mizoram: Rapid rise in dengue cases a concern, says health dept

Trending Stories









