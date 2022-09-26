Aizawl: The Mizoram Police have rescued exotic animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village in Kolasib district, an officer said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border on Saturday and arrested four people for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.
The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.
Four arrested people are from Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officer added.
Also read | Mizoram: Rapid rise in dengue cases a concern, says health dept
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Cricket Association ‘rain-ready’ for India-South Africa T20
- Assam: Silchar-Sylhet Festival from Oct 29, several dignitaries to attend
- RSS aims to make India attain all-round devp: Mohan Bhagwat in Shillong
- Dependence on Russian defence equipment not lack of trying on India’s part: Jaishankar
- 3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal’s Kullu
- Active Covid cases decline to 43,415