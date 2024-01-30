Meghalaya to explore strategies to boost revenue collection

Shillong: Kyrmen Shylla, the minister in charge of revenue in Meghalaya, announced on Tuesday that the department is exploring avenues to increase revenue collection.

One proposed method involves monitoring potential leakages in the liquor sector and implementing computerisation to track and manage revenue more effectively.

Currently, Shylla stated that there is no existing record of revenue leakages. The minister emphasised that the introduction of computerisation would enable authorities to identify any leakages and provide insights into the overall revenue collection.

While noting that the proposal is still in the pipeline and requires approval from the Cabinet, Shylla highlighted the need for financial support for its successful implementation. If approved without complications, the process of implementation is expected to be smooth.

“Our vision for every financial year is to increase and maintain the revenue collected,” stated Shylla.

Responding to queries about the government’s decision to legalise homemade wine, Shylla expressed satisfaction with the initiative, noting its positive impact on local winemakers. Shylla mentioned receiving favorable feedback and affirmed the government’s willingness to support those involved in wine production.

“We have received good feedback, and we will try to fulfill any support needed. Our vision is to become one of the biggest wine suppliers in India. The government will give a free hand to people who want to engage in wine making, and from our end, we can provide them with the necessary licenses and paperwork,” added Shylla.

