Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating to headline Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

Guwahati: The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya is set to take the Northeast of India by storm with its most diverse and vibrant festival from November 17-19. Internationally acclaimed musicians including Ne-Yo and Ronan Keating will headline the festival.

The state government is investing an amount of Rs 1.99 crore for the festival. “This year the government is investing Rs 1.99 crore out of the total investment of Rs 9 crore. 30,000 tourists per day will be visiting and we are expecting huge benefits for the tourism industry through this festival,” said Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The new edition of the festival promises to be the most happening and unforgettable experience for attendees as it unveils an exceptional headliner line-up and an exciting all-new multi-stage layout at the stunning RBDSA Sports Complex.

The headliner line-up also includes Sanam, Jonas Blue, SURL, Pink Panda, Kenny Musik and an array of local talents, including Meba Ofilia, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, and many more credible artists from Shillong and Northeast India.

Ne-Yo, the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist known for his chart-topping hits, and Ronan Keating, the iconic voice behind timeless classics, will ensure that the musical experience is nothing short of a magical experience.

Sanam, the YouTube sensation and heartthrob, will steal hearts with his melodious tunes, while Jonas Blue and Pink Panda will keep the energy scaring with their electrifying performances. The local artists will add their distinctive flavours, creating a harmonious blend of musical talent that is unique to the essence of Shillong.

But the festival doesn’t stop at music. It has a wide range of activities to cater to all interests. From cosplay competitions that celebrate the spirit of fantasy and imagination to the Miss and Mister Cherry Blossom Pageant where the essence of beauty and grace will be recognized.

A choir contest will fill the air with harmonious melodies, and the graffiti contest and art installation contest will transform the festival grounds into an open-air art gallery. If you’ve got a passion for singing, don’t miss the karaoke contest.

For the thrill-seekers, there will be the Ferris wheel to get a breathtaking view of the festival grounds and the city. And if one craves for an adrenaline rush, the zipline promises riders for an unforgettable experience like never before.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music that is unparalleled in the Northeast of India. With its new multi-stage layout at the RBDSA Sports Complex, this year’s festival promises to be bigger, better, and more unforgettable than ever before.

For more information and to purchase tickets, one can visit www.shillongcherryblossom.com

