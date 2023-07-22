Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed concern on Friday regarding a recent report stating that Meghalaya has the highest rate of polygyny among the northeastern states, standing at 6.1%.

The findings are from the Mumbai-based International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS). The report also reveals that Meghalaya’s polygyny ranking is followed by Mizoram (4.1%), Sikkim (3.9%), and Arunachal Pradesh (3.7%).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

CM Sangma emphasised the need to carefully analyse such reports at all levels. He acknowledged that while the government may not have immediate solutions for every problem, it is essential to address the concerns and work collectively as a society to find suitable solutions.

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) provides insights into the prevalence of polygyny among different religious communities. The rate of polygyny is reported as 2.1% among Christians, 1.9% among Muslims, and 1.3% among Hindus.

The IIPS report sheds light on the district-wise distribution of polygyny within Meghalaya. East Jaintia Hills has the highest rate at 20%, followed by West Jaintia Hills (14.5%), West Khasi (10.9%), South West Khasi Hills (6.4%), Ri-Bhoi (6.2%), and East Khasi Hills (5.8%).

Commenting on another recent NITI Aayog report about Meghalaya’s poverty ranking, the chief minister clarified that the report was based on data from 2018 and 2019. He added that the inclusion of data from 2020 and subsequent years will reflect the state’s actual progress and lead to an improved ranking.

“So there’s no data of 2020, 2021 and 2022 which is when we’ve seen most of the economic works that we have done. For example, this particular project (Ateliers Project) also started in 2021,” mentioned Sangma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya aims for major economic growth despite recent poverty ranking

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









