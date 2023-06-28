Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday amended the Office Memorandum (OM) of the Personnel Department on Reservation Policy and Reservation Roster and modified a portion of the 1974 office memo to make Garos from outside the State non-eligible to apply for jobs in the state.

Cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed that in the new cabinet memo regarding the implementation of the roster in the state of Meghalaya, certain erroneous memorandums that were issued in the previous years, like in 1972, were omitted.

The memorandum issued in 1972 with regard to vacancies for STs and SCs stated that the number of vacancies advertised has to be nine or less for vacancies advertised for the protected communities, would no longer be applicable as the roster point in reservation would be followed. Simply put, vacancies advertised will be as per the roster point and not based on the number of vacancies advertised.

The cabinet also modified the OM issued in 1974 with regard to the vacancies reserved for Garo categories and henceforth, the vacancies that arise for the Garo category will be filled by Garo candidates from within the State. The earlier OM had allowed Garos from outside the State to fill the vacancies.

“The OM will be set aside as it is being observed that most of the vacancies reserved for the Garo categorise have been and are being filled by qualified candidates from the Garo category who are available from within the State. We have deleted the OM which allowed Garos living outside the State of Meghalaya being eligible applying for job in the State of Meghalaya,” said Lyngdoh.

She informed that a third OM of 2020 on reservation roster for persons with disabilities has also been amended and henceforth, the reservation for PWDs has been fixed as per a definite point in the reservation roster. The amendment means that the previous OM will not be applicable.

She also informed that a new provision has been added to the OM of the Reservation Policy for candidates applying for vacancies at the district level, which mandates that the candidates applying through the District Selection Committee must qualify in the local language of the district.

The cabinet also passed a proposal for the amendment of the Meghalaya District Courts Ministerial Service 2020, to ensure that jobs are not transferable. District Courts will be authorized to omit and delete rule number 33 and henceforth the District Selection Committee (DSC) rules will also apply in the district courts.

The Cabinet also amended the schedule IV of the Meghalaya Delegation of Finance Power Rules 2006, which will ensure financial powers to DGP/IGP/DIGP/SP under different categories.

