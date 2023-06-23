Shillong: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the National Florence Nightingale Award for the years 2022 and 2023 to Reliance Pyrngap from Meghalaya for her dedicated service.

Pyrngap has more than 35 years of service as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) as well as Lady Health Assistant (LHV). She has served the communities of Saipung Primary Health Centre and is currently posted at Sunga Community Health Centre in East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat, Meghalaya.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

President Droupadi Murmu presented National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 & 2023 to nurses at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/NVlc3YuArK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 22, 2023

As per sources, she is known in her community as an efficient and diligent nurse, having attended to many women suffering from childbirth complications. During her nursing career, Pyrngap participated in several Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) programmes at district, state and national levels.

On receiving the award, Pyrngap said, “I am elated and deeply grateful to be given this recognition for my hard work and I try to give a hundred per cent from the beginning till the end of the year,” adding that although that might be hard to accomplish, it does not stop her from “working as hard as possible”. She said that it was her hard work that resulted in her being awarded.

“I want to tell my colleagues to continue giving their best in their work and that they too will be recognised for the very important service that we provide to the society,” she added.

Expressing her gratitude to the Government of India and the state government of Meghalaya for selecting her for the prestigious award, Pyrngap said, “This is the government’s recognition of my hard work.”

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: PA Sangma stadium partially collapses; probe ordered

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









