Shillong: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the National Florence Nightingale Award for the years 2022 and 2023 to Reliance Pyrngap from Meghalaya for her dedicated service.
Pyrngap has more than 35 years of service as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) as well as Lady Health Assistant (LHV). She has served the communities of Saipung Primary Health Centre and is currently posted at Sunga Community Health Centre in East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat, Meghalaya.
As per sources, she is known in her community as an efficient and diligent nurse, having attended to many women suffering from childbirth complications. During her nursing career, Pyrngap participated in several Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) programmes at district, state and national levels.
On receiving the award, Pyrngap said, “I am elated and deeply grateful to be given this recognition for my hard work and I try to give a hundred per cent from the beginning till the end of the year,” adding that although that might be hard to accomplish, it does not stop her from “working as hard as possible”. She said that it was her hard work that resulted in her being awarded.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I want to tell my colleagues to continue giving their best in their work and that they too will be recognised for the very important service that we provide to the society,” she added.
Expressing her gratitude to the Government of India and the state government of Meghalaya for selecting her for the prestigious award, Pyrngap said, “This is the government’s recognition of my hard work.”
The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals.
Also Read | Meghalaya: PA Sangma stadium partially collapses; probe ordered
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Flood situation in Assam remains grim; around 5 lakh affected
- Nurturing inclusivity: What ails the education system in Nagaland?
- 5 fun and productive ways to spend your free time online
- In Bangladesh, microplastic threat to frogs is also concern for rice farming
- Undernutrition big concern in India, needs urgent attention: Experts
- Meghalaya adopts rapid modernisation of agri-sector